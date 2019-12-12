Mason City investigation sends California man to prison for sexual exploitation

A California man is ordered to spend 30 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a Mason City teen.

Twenty-two-year-old David Vogelpohl of Vista, California, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation. Vogelpohl admits that in 2018, he persuaded, induced or enticed a female under the age of 18 to engage in sexually-explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

Vogelpohl had originally been charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court last October for harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent after a 15-year-old girl ran away from home. He was arrested on November 10th in Lincoln, Nebraska. County-level charges were later dropped in favor of the federal charges.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Vogelpohl to 360 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)