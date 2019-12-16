Highway 9 closed for a time nearly Manly after train cars derail

Investigators are trying to determine what caused several cars of a freight train to jump the tracks Sunday night in the northern Iowa town of Manly.

The Manly Police Department responded to the Union Pacific crossing at State Highway 9 last night after the report of some grain cars being derailed. The derailment forced the closure of a nearby highway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the roadway reopened at about 6:15 this morning. No injuries were reported due to the derailment.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)