A Carroll man was arrested Sunday after the operators of a central Iowa animal shelter say he killed an animal.

The CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says they were closing up and discovered a man in the shelter and asked him to leave. A few minutes after the man left the Des Moines shelter, workers found a rabbit which they say had been violently killed.

Polk County deputies investigated and arrested 64-year-old Bobby Caruthers of Carroll. He is charged him trespassing and animal cruelty.