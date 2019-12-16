State program offers free Narcan kits

A new state program will mail free kits with the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses to anyone in the state after they have a video consultation with a pharmacist.

The director of Department of Public Health’s Opioids Initiatives, Kevin Gabbert, says they have partnered with the University of Iowa to offer the naloxone — also known as Narcan — for those who couldn’t afford them.

“The problem is a cost for a prescription could be upwards of 150 dollars for a two dose kit. For many individuals, that’s a significant cost,” Gabbert says. He says the goal is simple. “What we’re doing is we’re trying to make sure that any individual any Iowa that wants to have a Narcan kit — because they’re concerned about someone who uses opioids — has one,” Gabbert says.

The Health Department says 137 Iowans died of an opioid overdose last year. Anyone interested in getting a free kit can go to naloxoneiowa.org to schedule a video consultation with a pharmacist.

(Thanks to Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)