Hawkeyes prepare for Holiday Bowl

Iowa’s December 27th Holiday Bowl game against USC will conclude one of the best five year runs in program history. Ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff Poll the Hawkeyes take a 9-3 record against the 22nd ranked Trojans.

“That gives us 46 wins over the last five years right now”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “It is equal to the best over any five year period there is so our guys can be really proud of that.”

The Hawkeyes are 2-7 all-time against USC, beating the Trojans in 1950 and 1961 in Los Angeles. USC won the last meeting, 38-17, in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Iowa is 3-7 all-time against the Pac-12 Conference in bowl games. The Hawkeyes last played a Pac-12 team in the 2016 Rose Bowl — a 45-16 loss to No. 6 Stanford. Iowa’s last win over a Pac-12 opponent came against Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl.