Court denies appeal of woman who slit her sons’ throats

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of an eastern Iowa woman who was convicted of murder and attempted murder after slitting the throats of her two young sons.

Michelle Kehoe of Coralville was convicted after admitting to investigators that she slit the throat of her seven and two-year-old sons in 2008 at a park in Littleton and then slit her own throat in an attempt to make it look like they had been attacked. The youngest boy died.

Kehoe appealed saying her lawyer was ineffective for failing to move to suppress the statements she made to investigators, failing to get her trial moved out of Buchanan County, and failing to raise the issue of her competency to stand trial.

The Appeals Court ruled Kehoe failed to prove any of her claims have merit and denied her appeal.