Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / New trial ordered for Dubuque man in stabbing death of girlfriend

New trial ordered for Dubuque man in stabbing death of girlfriend

By

Fontae Buelow (KCRG TV photo)

The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for Dubuque man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

Fontae Buelow was found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing of his girlfriend Samantha Link during a fight in 2017. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Buelow claimed Link stabbed herself. The court did not allow Buelow’s psychiatric expert to testify — and limited the use of Link’s medical history to one year — which Buelow says kept him from showing her mental state and past suicide attempts.

The Court of Appeals ruled Link’s mental health history was a central issue in the case. The ruling says the excluded evidence “would have clearly aided the defense in its only available theory,” and they ordered a new trial.

 