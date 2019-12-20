Heightened security contributed to false ‘active shooter’ alert at Camp Dodge

The Iowa National Guard has revealed the series of events that led to a false alarm about an active shooter at Camp Dodge in Johnston Wednesday.

Iowa National Guard spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mike Wunn says there was a command directive to increase security measures at the base after recent attacks at military bases in Hawaii and Florida. That directive led to some doors which are normally open being locked at the supply warehouse.

Civilian workers at the warehouse mistook the action as a lockdown and reported it to their supervisor. The supervisor could not get an answer when he called the warehouse and then he called 911 to report a potential active shooter situation.

Wunn says recent threats from a former National Guard soldier compounded the situation. He says it was better to be safe than sorry and everyone involved is pleased with the way law enforcement were able to quickly respond and determine there was no threat.