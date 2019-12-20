Strengths to collide in Holiday Bowl

It will be USC’s surging offense against Iowa’s highly ranked defense in next week’s Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The Trojans averaged 41 points in a three game winning streak to end the regular season while the Hawkeyes rank fifth in the country in scoring defense.

“A team that is only giving up 13 points a game and 24 is the most scored against them in a game”, said USC coach Clay Helton. “It ought to make for a great Holiday Bowl.”

Helton says he appreciates the support he has received from the school administration. He was informed at the end of the regular season he will be returning next season.

With only four seniors on this year’s team Helton knows major progress is expected next season.

“We all know the expectations here and I love the passion of our fans because they hold us to those expectations”, added Helton. “When you win ballgames and win championships everybody is happy.”