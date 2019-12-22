Three fall through ice on Cedar Rapids pond, one man drowns

A 21-year-old man drowned in a Cedar Rapids pond Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the City of Cedar Rapids, the 21-year-old and two teenagers all fell through ice on a pond near Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids.

The 14-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy were able to get out of the water and call for help, but they told authorities they were unable to rescue the 21-year-old.

Their call for help went out shortly before 6 o’clock. At 7:40 p.m., rescuers found the drowning victim submerged in the water, about 120 yards from shore.

The two teenagers who fell through the ice, but escaped were taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment.