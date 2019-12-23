Creston woman dies after single-vehicle roll-over wreck

A southwest Iowa teen died from injuries she suffered during a rollover accident Sunday night, in eastern Adair County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 17-year old Samantha Renea Long, of Creston, was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on York Avenue at around 10:30-p.m., when she lost control of the SUV at 330th Street. The vehicle entered a farm field and rolled multiple times.

Long, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV as it rolled. She was transported by a family member to the hospital in Creston, where she died.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)