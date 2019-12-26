Iowa State continues workouts in Orlando

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones are focused on playing well and not what a victory in the Camping World Bowl would mean for the program. ISU plays 15th ranked Notre Dame Saturday in Orlando and it gives the Cyclones a chance at a signature win to close the season.

“When you play an opponent like this who has got elite talent all over the place it demands that you be at your best”, said Campbell. “We either will or we won’t be able to compete at our best but what a great opportunity with this team to put a great close to the season.”

A close game would not be a surprise. Iowa State has played in six one-score games this season. ISU’s five losses are by a combined 21 points to teams in bowl games, including four rated in the most recent College Football Playoff ranking: Iowa (18-17), Baylor (23-21), -Oklahoma St. (34-27), Oklahoma (42-41), Kansas St. (27-17). ISU led or was tied in the fourth quarter in four of its five losses.