It’s December 26th and store return counters will be swamped

It’s the day after Christmas and Iowa’s retail workers are preparing for their busiest day of the year — for returns.

Consumer advocate Michelle Reinen says anyone who got a gift they don’t want through online shopping should check to see how best to return the item.

“Who’s responsible for shipping, what timing, how the credits will be provided directly back to a credit card or an in-store credit?”

When possible, Reinen says you should get a gift receipt and check with the retailer first on how it handles returns.

“It may also give you the options that you can go to a brick and mortar store and return the item,” she says, “even though you purchased it online.”

If you have a complaint about a company’s return policy, get a hard copy and consider taking it to the Consumer Protection Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Reinen says, “Getting the information in writing will be very important, but then file that complaint and let consumer protection assist you through the process.”

To file a consumer complaint with the state attorney general, follow this link.