Iowa and USC collide in Holiday Bowl

The 16th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes have relied on their defense all season and tonight’s Holiday Bowl against USC will be no different. The Trojans closed the regular season by winning five of six games and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker says they have the best receiving corps the Hawks have faced all season.

“When you play in a bowl game it is always going to be tough because you are playing good competition”, said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker. “Obviously USC has a lot of tradition and we have a lot of respect for their players and coaches.”

In a three game winning streak to close the regular season USC averaged 41 points and 466 yards of passing.

A win tonight would be Iowa’s third straight in a bowl game and give the Hawkeyes their third 10-win season since 2009.

“I think anytime we step on the field it is an opportunity to show what we can do”, said Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley. “I don’t think we have played a full 60 minutes this year and we are excited to get another opportunity to do that.”

USC enters the game with a record of 8-4 and coach Clay Helton says with nearly the entire team coming back this would be a good way to start next season.

“I really feel we are going to play six of these type of games next year against ranked teams”, said Helton. “I loved the way our players have approached this week. “