Census Bureau pegs Iowa population at 3,155,070 by mid-July

Iowa’s population grew, albeit barely, between July of 2018 and July of 2019, by about 6,400 people.

New estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau today show Iowa is among the 42 states that gained population in the past year.

The Census stat sheet shows there were more births than deaths in Iowa during the past decade. The state’s population gain is also due to international migration, as more than 29,000 people have moved out of Iowa to another state since 2010.

The state has gained more than 108,000 in population since April of 2010. Iowa’s population growth rate for the past decade is 3.6%

U.S. Census report on Iowa population as of July, 2019