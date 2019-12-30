Iowa DOT message: drunk driving ‘impairs your 2020 vision’

The Iowa DOT’s message boards on the state’s interstates and highways are displaying a message geared toward the New Year’s holiday.

This week’s digital message on Iowa DOT message boards is this: “Drinking and driving impairs your 2020 vision.” The DOT changes the message every Monday, so this week’s sentence about drunk driving will be on display on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Past messages this month have encouraged drivers to buckle up and to pay attention to the road. Many of the messages rhyme, like the one that read: Happy Festivus! Slow it down for the rest of us.”

During emergencies and bad weather, the message boards flip to advisories about hazard driving conditions or detours. In Iowa’s largest cities, the message boards display the estimated driving time through congested areas.