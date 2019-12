This is National Bacon Day and Iowa plays a key role in providing the 1.1 billion servings of bacon consumed in the U.S. this year.

Iowa is the number one pork-producing state. Nearly one-third of the nation’s hogs are raised here. According to the Iowa Pork Producers, there are about 22 million pigs being raised in Iowa today.

According to the National Pork Board, seven out of 10 U.S. restaurants have bacon on the menu either as a breakfast item or incorporated in some other dish.