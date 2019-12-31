Caucus-goers urged to update voter registration data now

Iowa Democrats are urging caucus-goers to update their party registration today. Those who register by the close of business on December 31, 2019 are guaranteed to be on the list of eligible registered voters on Caucus Night.

“That’s going to speed things up quite a bit at the sign-in line,” says John Deeth is a volunteer with the Johnson County Democrats.

Deeth says making sure your registration is up to date will streamline the check-in process, especially at large precincts with lots of new voters.

“By up to date, I mean both your address and your party affiliation,” Deeth says. “Both parties, you have to be registered with that party in order to participate in the caucus.”

Iowans may update their voter registration through the secretary of state’s website or in person at county offices. Caucus-goers will still be able to register to vote or switch their party affiliation at their precincts on February 3, 2020.

“You can update your voter registration on Caucus Night and we welcome people who do that, but it will be faster for you if you get your registration up to date before January 1st,” Deeth says.

You must be a registered Democrat to participate in the Democratic Party’s Caucuses — and you must be a registered Republican voter to participate in the Iowa GOP’s Caucuses. Republican Party officials released a list of GOP precinct meeting locations last week.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne)