Iowa voter data shows decline in registered Republicans and Democrats

The latest data from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office shows there’s been little change in the number of Iowa voters registering their affiliation with the two major political parties.
The number of Iowans who are registered to vote, but have checked “no party” as independent voters has grown by about 13,000 in the past 12 months, but there are fewer Republicans and Democrats registered to vote now when compared to this time a year ago. Secretary of State Paul Pate has said the January, 2019 data reflects the surge of voter registrations for the 2018 General Election.
If the hundreds of paid staff and volunteers for Democratic presidential candidates who’ve been contacting Iowans this year are identifying new voters, it’s not reflected in the voter rolls as of January 2, 2020. If there are hundreds if not thousands of new, first-time voters showing up at Iowa Caucus sites across the state on February 3rd, there will be long lines at the check-in tables.
Iowa Voter Registration Data
January 2, 2020
639,968 Republicans
614,516 Democrats
746,494 No Party (independents)
December 2, 2019
640,180 Republicans
613,899 Democrats
743,885 No Party
January 2, 2019
653,172 Republicans
631,136 Democrats
732,891 No Party
(Source: Iowa Secretary of State)