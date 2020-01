The New Year started with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Moines.

Police say there was a dispute at a gathering that ended in gunfire. Officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day and found the boy’s body in the street near an elementary school. The victim is identified as 14-year-old Josiah Woods of Des Moines.

Police interviewed witnesses but called their lack of cooperation frustrating. No arrests were made.