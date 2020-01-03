Man found dead after disturbance call in Fort Dodge

Police say a domestic disturbance may have resulted in a man’s death in Fort Dodge on Thursday night.

Information given during the call indicated that a male and female were possibly involved in a physical assault. Officers responded and met with a female who had left the residence but stayed in the area to speak with officers when they arrived. While officers were speaking with the female, other officers arriving at the residence located an unresponsive male in a grassy area outside of 116 Avenue D.

Officers began medical treatment but the man died at the scene. As investigators and patrol officers continued their investigation, it was determined that the male had likely been ran over by a vehicle. A traffic investigator with the Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist in documenting the scene. The exact circumstance that led to the male’s death remains under investigation.

The name of the dead man has not been released. No charges have been filed in connection with the case.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)