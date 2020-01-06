Renovated Warrior Hotel in Sioux City on track to open this summer

Developers leading the restoration of a long-empty, historic hotel in downtown Sioux City say it’s on track to reopen this summer.

The Warrior Hotel was built in 1930 and closed in 1976. Restoration St. Louis is renovating the hotel and the adjacent Davidson Building into a nearly-150 room Marriott Hotel with 22 luxury apartments. Restoration’s Alex Cherubin says the pace of the project is really picking up.

“The rooms have been painted, tile is laid, getting ready for carpet,” Cherubin says. “Furniture and fixtures are being delivered, which is pretty exciting and unbelievable.” Cherubin says crews are putting in elevators this month, while they’re keeping the hotel’s original properties and decor.

Cherubin says the $73 million project is on schedule to hold its grand reopening in about six months. “It’s basically going to come down to furniture deliveries,” he says, “and making sure we have everything in place and the staff is fully trained.”

Cherubin says they’ve already hired a general manager, director of sales and a sales manager, while they’ll hire housekeeping staff, cooks and the rest of the crew closer to opening day. The Warrior and Davidson are on the National Register of Historic Places.

(By Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio)