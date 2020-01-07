Axne says she’s worried about on-going Middle East turbulence

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says lawmakers need to know the backstory of why President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed an Iranian military general.

“There’s no mourning over the fact that a bad guy’s been taken out,” Axne says. “It’s the issue of making sure that the the actions that we take are the right actions to protect our country against on-going turbulence.”

Trump Administration officials say Qassem Soleimani was killed to stop an imminent threat. Democratic leaders in the U.S. House have drafted a resolution that would limit President Trump’s ability to continue to order strikes in Iraq without congressional approval.

Axne says she needs to see the resolution before deciding how she’ll vote, but Axne says she’s concerned the U.S. is moving toward a dangerous situation.