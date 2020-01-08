Two found dead at residence in Colo

Update- The Story County Sheriff’s Department has identified the couple as 79-year-old Richard Davis and his wife 78-year-old Charlotte Davis. No other details were released on the cause of death.

Previous story:

The Story County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide in the central Iowa town of Colo.

Deputies were called this morning around 9:30 after a family member found the two people dead at a residence at 206 Oak Street and called 911. The names of the two dead people are not being released until family can be notified.

The Sheriff’s Department says it appears at this time to be a murder-suicide and the general public is not in danger.

The Iowa Division Of Criminal Investigation is helping investigate the deaths.