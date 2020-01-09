Vinton man dies in accident at quarry

An investigation is underway into the death of a man at an eastern Iowa rock quarry.

Emergency crews were called to Wendling Quarries near Garrison Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. on a report of an employee trapped in a rock bin. Benton County sheriff’s officials identified the victim as a 30-year-old Vinton man, who was employed by the company.

His name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities are calling the incident an accident and they’re trying to determine how it happened.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)