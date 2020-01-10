Clarinda man dies after being hit while walking on Highway 71

A man walking on a highway in southwest Iowa was hit and killed by a semi on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi tractor-trailer driven by a man from Missouri was traveling north on Highway 71 in Page County at around 2 p.m. Near the intersection with Nodaway Valley Park, a pedestrian, 50-year old Joey Clark McComb of Clarinda, walked into the southbound lane.

McComb then proceeded to walk back into the northbound lane in the path of the semi, before being struck. He died at a local hospital.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)