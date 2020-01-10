Family of Colo couple releases statement about their deaths

The family of a central Iowa couple found dead Wednesday have released a statement about their deaths.

The Story County Sheriff says 79-year-old Richard and 78-year-old Charlotte Davis, who were husband and wife, were found dead in their Colo home from an apparent murder-suicide.

The family released a statement through the Sheriff’s office that says while their father technically committed an act of domestic violence, they believe this is more about depression and the desperation that comes with the stress of declining health and financial struggle.

The family statement says they believe in the end it was a shared decision to relieve their perceived burden upon their family.

The family asks that others use this as opportunity to open dialogue with parents, children, and friends about mental health.

Here’s the full statement: Richard and Charlotte Davis Family Statement