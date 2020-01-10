Hinton man killed in Plymouth County accident

Authorities in northwest Iowa’s Plymouth County have identified the man who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell L. Anderson of Hinton was driving his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck in the southwestern area of the county. Anderson lost control and started sliding off the roadway, going down a steep embankment, and rolling over into a creek bed.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved. Anderson was transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare at Le Mars where Plymouth County Medical Examiner, Dr. Sheila Holcomb conducted her examination.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)