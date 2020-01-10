Iowa Supreme Court Justice Wiggins announces retirement

The changes continue for the state’s highest court. Iowa Supreme Court Justice David Wiggins announced today he will retire on March 13th.

The 68-year-old Wiggins has been the Acting Chief Justice since the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November. Wiggins is a Chicago native who got his law degree in 1976 at Drake University in Des Moines. He began practicing at a West Des Moines law firm after graduation, and also served as chairperson of the Judicial Qualifications Commission from 2000 until he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003.

The retirement of Wiggins will give Governor Kim Reynolds a chance to name a replacement. It will be the fourth justice she has appointed to the seven-member high court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission just sent three names to the governor to select a replacement for Justice Cady.

