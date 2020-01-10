Sanders leads new Des Moines Register/CNN Iowa Poll

The Des Moines Register CNN “Iowa Poll” released late this afternoon shows Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead with 24 days to go until the Iowa Caucuses.

Read details here from The Des Moines Register

This is CNN’s review of the data.

Sanders got 20 percent support in the poll of likely Caucus-goers. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was in second with 17 percent and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was one point behind at 16 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden was one percent behind that, at 15 percent.

No other candidate was in double-digits and the poll’s margin of error is 3.7%, so none of the four leaders have separated from the pack.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was in fifth place, at six percent, and New York businessman Andrew Yang was close behind in sixth place.