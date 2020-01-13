Hunter shot in the leg in Benton County while chasing coyote

The Iowa DNR is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday while pursuing a coyote near Keystone.

The DNR says 41-year-old Brian McManemy of Blairstown, was a passenger in a pickup truck while coyote hunting when one of the guns in the went off and struck him in the left leg. He was transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in Benton County around 12:21 p.m. just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue, southwest of Keystone in a field.