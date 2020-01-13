Iowa’s Doyle named B1G Player of the Week

Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time in two weeks, the conference announced Monday.

Doyle earned the Hawkeyes’ fifth Big Ten honor of the year and her third weekly honor. Doyle earned Big Ten Player of the Week on January sixth.

The La Grange Park, Illinois, native challenged for a triple-double in the Hawkeye’s double-overtime, 91-85, upset over No. 12 Indiana on Sunday. She finished the game with 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

On Thursday against No. 16 Maryland, Doyle also led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and tallied three rebounds and two assists.

Doyle averaged 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds per game last week.