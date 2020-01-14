First Iowa debate is tonight, 20 days from Caucuses

Six Democratic presidential candidates will debate tonight in Des Moines.

The debate will be broadcast on CNN, in partnership with The Des Moines Register. It’ll begin at 8 p.m. and last for two hours. In the hours leading up to the event, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren quibbled publicly about a CNN report of a private conversation they had more than a year ago.

Actress and singer Mandy Moore joined Pete Buttigieg in Ames last night to make her pitch for his candidacy.

Andrew Yang, who did not qualify for tonight’s debate, celebrated his 45th birthday last night after speaking to a crowd of 700 at Drake University. Joe Biden and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller visited with campaign volunteers in Des Moines last night. Miller endorsed Biden Monday morning.

Late Monday afternoon President Trump’s campaign announced there will be a Trump re-election rally in Des Moines on January 30th.

Iowa Republicans and Democrats will hold their precinct caucuses in 20 days.