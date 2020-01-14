Two Hinton High School students die in early morning accident

Two high school students from Hinton High School were killed in an accident early this morning in rural Plymouth County.

According to Hinton High School Superintendent, Todd Meyer, the two students were siblings, a senior girl, and a freshman boy. Plymouth County Sheriff’s Officials say that icy roads may have played a factor in the head-on collision. The names of the students have not been released.

School officials say school remains in session, however, all school related activities scheduled for this (Tuesday) evening are now canceled. There have been four fatal accidents in Plymouth County during the last three weeks.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)