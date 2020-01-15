Dubuque man sentenced to more than a decade in prison after shooting

A Dubuque man will spend more than eleven years in prison for randomly firing a pistol at a group that was holding a party.

Sentencing documents say 34-year-old Norris Culver Junior fired several shots from a .45 caliber handgun at a duplex across from his house in May of last year. There were several people at the duplex, including three young kids, celebrating at a graduation party.

Three of the bullets hit the duplex — but missed all of the graduation party people. Culver pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has multiple felony convictions dating back to when he was 18. Culver has convictions for aggravated assault, domestic abuse assault, OWI, and attempted burglary.

He was still on supervised release at the time of his Dubuque arrest for illegally transporting four aliens into Texas in 2017.