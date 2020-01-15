Names of Hinton students who died Tuesday released

Radio Iowa

The Plymouth County Sheriff has released the names of the two Hinton High School students killed in a car accident Tuesday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Ella Holtzen and her brother 14-year-old Harrison (Beck) Holtzen of Sioux City were killed when their Honda Civic collided with a pickup truck. The investigation shows the roads were icy at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck, 66-year-old William Samuelson of Sioux City, was uninjured.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)