Breda woman dies in accident on Highway 37

A single-vehicle accident in southwestern Iowa’s Shelby County claimed the life of a woman from Carroll County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a crash involving a pickup truck wasn’t discovered until this morning. Investigators think it took place sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. today.

The vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Amber Sauvago, of Breda, was traveling west on Highway 37, when it struck a bridge. It then entered the north ditch, where it struck a tree before coming to rest on the northeast side of the intersection with County Road F-16.

Sauvago, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)