Two dead, two wounded in Des Moines shooting

Des Moines police have released the names of the four men involved in a double-homicide on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Des Moines’ west side about 4 p.m. and found three men in a garage that had been shot, two of them were dead. A fourth man was tracked down by officers several blocks away as they followed a trail of blood in the snow.

The two dead men are identified as 28-year-old Damiko Carr and 21-year-old Karyree Henderson. The survivors are: 31-year-old Michael Blackwell and 26-year-old Alonzo Kearney. Both are hospitalized. All four men are from Des Moines. Police aren’t commenting yet on a motive.