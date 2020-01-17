Last day to get fast pass for Iowa Democratic Party’s 2020 Caucuses

Today is the deadline to check-in early for the Iowa Democratic Party’s February 3, 2020 Caucuses.

Everyone who participates in the Caucuses must check-in with party officials in their neighborhood and show they’re a registered Democrat who lives in the precinct. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said on-line registration — now, today — hopefully means shorter lines of people waiting to get in on Caucus night.

“It’s basically a fast-pass that allows people to move through the line quicker,” Price said, “jump the line.”

The lists of registered voters in each precinct will be printed this weekend at party headquarters in Des Moines and be sent to each precinct leader for the check-in process on Caucus night. Price said Iowa voters who go to the Democratic Party’s website today and check-in early will get a confirmation form.

“There will be an early check-in spot at these sites and they’ll be able to go and say: ‘Hey, I’ve got early check-in.’ They hand over the piece of paper and they’re good to go,” Price said Thursday during taping of Iowa PBS’s “Iowa Press” program that airs tonight. ‘

This is the early check-in website for Democrats. Iowa Republicans are holding Caucuses on February 3rd, too, but are not offering this pre-registration option.