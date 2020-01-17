State tax incentives approved for Conagra’s Fort Madison project

State officials have awarded tax breaks to Conagra Foods for expansion of its facility in Fort Madison.

Conagra bought the Pinnacle Foods plant in Fort Madison in late 2018. The company now plans to spend nearly $32 million buying new machinery and equipment to produce canned beans at the plant. Conagra has promised to add 91 jobs and the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s board has approved state tax incentives for the project.

The economic development board has also approved grants to four start-up companies in Ames, Iowa City, West Des Moines and West Liberty.