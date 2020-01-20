Fort Dodge man accused of murdering girlfriend’s mother

A Fort Dodge man was arrested this morning and charged with murder. Police found and unresponsive woman when they responded and the woman died.

Witnesses were interviewed by police — and they said at some point the man in the grabbed an object from inside the residence, using it as a weapon, striking the woman. Police then arrested 28-year-old Mark D. Russell of Fort Dodge and charged him with first-degree murder.

Based on the information provided to law enforcement.it is believed the victim was the mother of Russell’s girlfriend.

Russell is schedule to make his initial appearance at Webster County Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. Russell is being held in the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)