Plane slides off icy taxiway at Quad City airport

A weekend mishap at the Quad City International Airport is being blamed on the icy weather.

A Delta Airlines jet slid off a taxiway at the airport on Saturday just before the plane was scheduled to take off for Detroit. There were no injuries reported among the 50 passengers or crew. Airport officials say the runways were clear but there was ice on the taxiway, while winds gusting up to 50 miles an hour were likely a contributing factor.

The airport was closed by the snowstorm from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.