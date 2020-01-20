Spencer man facing charges after standoff with police

A Spencer man is facing several charges after a domestic disturbance call turned into a standoff at a home Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers determined the suspect 21-year-old Dawson Walker had threatened the occupants of the home with a gun and was keeping them locked inside. Officers made entry into the house and evacuated the occupants safely, along with removing the firearm.

Police say Walker armed himself with a butcher knife, and a standoff ensued. Walker eventually gave up and exited the home, where police took him into custody without further incident. Walker was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, operation without owner’s consent, false imprisonment and interference with official acts.

(By Matt McWilliams KICD, Spencer)