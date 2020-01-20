Three injured after Council Bluffs police car struck on I-80

Three people were hurt when a police car was rammed in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Police say the vehicle was rear-ended while doing traffic patrol on another accident on Interstate 80 eastbound at around 1:35 Saturday morning. Authorities say the vehicle was parked in the right lane, facing east, with its emergency lights activated while it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

A police officer and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to Nebraska Medicine for evaluation of injuries. A passenger in the second vehicle was transported to a Council Bluffs hospital.

Names of the injured have not been released. Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)