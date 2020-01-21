Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to selling drugs, possessing a pipe bomb

An eastern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to several drug and gun charges.

The evidence against 25-year-old Raven Burkhow showed he sold cocaine from his downtown Cedar Rapids apartment. Police searched the apartment in April 2019 and found machine guns, a sawed-off shotgun, a pipe bomb, silencers and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Around $180,000 dollars in cash and gold was also seized from the apartment.

Burkhow has pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance,two counts of use and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of machineguns, and possession of an unregistered pipe bomb.

Burkhow faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a possible $6 million fine once a sentencing date has been set