New inductees into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced

The Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has released the list of 2020 inductees.

Maddie Tesch, a spokeswoman for the Arnolds Park-based Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association and Museum, says the list includes individuals, bands and others who had an impact on the state’s music scene. “From northwest Iowa, we have Connie Valens who’s Richie Valens younger sister,” Tesch says. “We’ve got Denny Anderson who’s a DJ, we’ve got the Epicurians, Lefty and the Spinners, Shade of Blue — those are just some of the bands who’ve been inducted.”

Tesch explains how the nomination and induction process works. “Basically, you send in a nomination and at the end of the year, in November, our board of directors looks over all the nominations, looks at your qualifications, looks at the impact that you had on the Iowa rock-and-roll music scene,” Tesch says. “Then, they pick from these nominations who they would like to induct into the Hall of Fame.”

Iowans are allowed to nominate themselves or someone they think deserves to be in the hall. “If there’s a band you’re really rooting for, you’ve got to nominate them,” she says. “It’s like applying for a job. Write a really good resume.”

The inductees include: Genocide (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Bisket (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promoter), Phil Christy (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Dennis Richie Deluna (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), KRIB in Mason City (Radio Station), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), and The Surf Ballroom Board of Directors (Spirit Award).

The induction ceremony will be held September 5th and 6th at Arnolds Park.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)