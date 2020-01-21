Senators off the Iowa trail, into impeachment trial

Four U.S. Senators who’re running for president are off the campaign trail, preparing for the impeachment trial that begins later today in the nation’s capitol. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders bid farewell to supporters in Des Moines last night.

“I want thank all of you for coming out here. We need your help now more than ever,” Sanders said. “I’m going to be stuck in Washington for God knows how long, so we need you to take my place.”

Sanders has announced he intends to fly to Iowa and back to D.C. on Wednesday night for a rally in Cedar Falls, if the impeachment trial adjourns in time that day. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren plans to return this weekend for events in Burlington, Muscatine, Davenport and Cedar Rapids, if the Senate schedule permits. Based on details released last night, the impeachment trial will begin at noon Iowa time today, and senators will meet six-days-a week.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a final Iowa rally in Mason City last night and has been downplaying the idea her candidacy will stall once senators start spending up to 12 hours a day sitting as jurors in the impeachment trial.

“We get a lot of questions: ‘Well, how are you going to keep running?’ I always tell people that I’m a mom and I can do two things at once,” Klobuchar told a crowd in Waukee Sunday evening. “I tell them of these great people out here who have been helping me and the surrogates.”

Klobuchar’s husband and daughter and the Minnesotan who won an Olympic gold medal as coach of the U.S. Curling Team will campaign in Iowa for Klobuchar this week. Michael Bennet of Colorado, the other U.S. Senator still in the 2020 race, has shifted his campaign focus to New Hampshire, but spent yesterday (Monday) at events in Iowa.

Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer and John Delaney all plan to campaign in Iowa today.