Bradgate man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A Humboldt County man will spend nearly two years in prison on a gun charge.

Thirty-two-year-old Mathew Fowler of Bradgate pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connections with his arrest in February of 2019. Police say Fowler pushed and choked his wife when she threatened to leave him and then pushed her outside in the snow. He held a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself.

Officers discovered that Fowler had previously been convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.