Iowa hires retired Virginia official to oversee changes at Glenwood

State officials are bringing in the retired director of a Virginia facility for patients with intellectual disabilities to address issues at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has contracted with Mark Diorio to provide technical assistance at the Glenwood Resource Center and oversee improvements. Federal officials are investigating physical injuries and allegations of improper nutrition for patients at Glenwood.

The former superintendent has been accused of using patients for a sexual arousal study.

In addition, DHS officials have scheduled two “town hall” meetings at the GRC–one with patients’ families February 1st, the other with staff February 6th.

Governor Kim Reynolds fired the facility’s superintendent at the end of December. She visited the Glenwood Resource Center yesterday.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)