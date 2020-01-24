Coon Rapids man dies in accident in Corning

A western Iowa man was killed in Adams County on Thursday afternoon when a semi collided with his minivan.

Sixty-four-year-old Jerome Koester, of Coon Rapids, died after the Dodge Caravan he was driving pulled away from a stop sign near Highway 34 and Highway 148 in Corning and was struck by the tractor of a semi traveling westbound on Highway 34.

Following the collision, the semi rolled onto its driver’s side. The driver, 47-year old Travis Dukes, of Lenox, was not hurt. Koester died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)